Jaskie strikes out 8 against ‘Caps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Grandville High School graduate Oliver Jaskie got the start Wednesday at Fifth Third Ballpark for Clinton against West Michigan.

Jaskie allowed 4 runs on 4 hits walked 3 and struck out 8 in 5 innings of work.

He allowed 4 runs in the bottom of the 2nd after consecutive walks, a ground out and 3 straight extra base hits.

Jaksie did not allow a hit in his final 3 and 1/3 innings.

Jaskie was a 6th round draft choice of the Seattle Mariners last summer out of the University of Michigan.

