Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich -- Prized Tigers prospect Matt Manning pitched in front of the home folks Wednesday for the 1st time this season and he did not disappoint.

Manning allowed 4 hits and 0 runs while walking 1 and striking out 8 in 6 innings of work, picking up the win in an 8-5 West Michigan win over Clinton.

Manning, who had struggled in his 1st 3 starts this season, is now 3-0 with 17 scoreless innings and 23 strikeouts in 3 career starts at Fifth Third Ballpark.