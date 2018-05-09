Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. A rendering of the famous "LOVE" sculpture is showing some love to Grand Rapids. A reproduction of the Robert Indiana Sculpture will be unveiled this morning on the Louis Campau Promenade downtown.

It will be unveiled by members of the Fre Family representing the Frey Foundation. The Grand Rapids-based philanthropy bought the sculpture and has invested in other public art int he city.

The city joins several others across the country and globe with renderings of the sculpture including the original in Indianapolis and other sin Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jerusalem and Lisbon, Portugal.

After the unveiling, organizers will hold a discussion at the Grand Rapids Art Museum about how art and public places can work together to enhance culture and community.

2. Students going to Calvin College could soon be graduating from Calvin University. Calvin is set to become a university in the next few years.

Officials made the announcement on Tuesday that the Board of Trustees voted for the school to become a university by 2020, the same year that Calvin will celebrate its 100th anniversary of becoming a four-year college.

Calvin's president said that becoming a university will lead to academic innovations, and increase their global presence. He also said "university" is more easily understood for international students.

3. Work is officially underway to build a new school in West Michigan.

On Tuesday crews broke ground on St. Robert School on Ada Drive in Kent County. It'll be the first new Catholic School in 50 years for the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

For now St. Robert will include preschool through second grade, then officials will add a new grade each year up to 8th grade. The school will also focus on science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM education.

Right now about 30 students are enrolled, and officials hope to have 60 kids by the first day of school, which is scheduled for August 21.

4. In grand tradition, Governor Snyder is heading to Holland to speak at the annual Tulip Time Luncheon.

He will be at the DeVos Fieldhouse along with Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. This will be Snyder's eighth and final appearance at the luncheon as governor.

The luncheon is open to the public and tickets start at $40. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the luncheon starts at 11:30.

Snyder and Calley will also walk in the popular Volksparade, helping scrub the streets clean.

5. Frederik Meijer Gardens announced it's bringing back its Tuesday Evening Music Club.

The first show will be Hanna Rose and the Gravestones, plus Rachel Curtis, on July 3.

Other acts include Nessa and the Moxie Strings, and Ralston and Friends.

Overall, there will be nine performances throughout July and August. They are free to Meijer Gardens members, and included in admission for other guests.