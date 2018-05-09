Mother’s Day specials and events at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's all about mom this weekend at Soaring Eagle!

On May 11 and 12 kids will have the opportunity to make gifts for their moms during Mother's Day Weekend. Those crafts include paper flowers, cards and picture frames, plus there will be story and movie time.

In addition to crafts, why not let Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort do all the cooking for mom on Mother's Day? From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be an all-you-can-eat meal featuring prime rib and ham carving stations, salads, omelets and so much more. It's $28.95 for adults, $12..95 for 16 and under, and kids 5 and under are free.

On May 18 and 19 it's time to celebrate Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel's Anniversary. Along with crafts there will be a dance party, dance and hula hoop contests, and cupcakes for everyone to enjoy.

The Memorial Weekend Celebration is running May 25-27. Kids can head down to the lobby next to Nokomis for craft time and movies like "Antz" and "The Sandlot." To book a room, call 1-877-2EAGLE2, or visit them online at soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Don't forget about Soaring Eagle's Summer Outdoor Concert Series!

Deep Purple and Judas Priest are coming to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 25, along with special guest The Temperance Movement. Tickets for this show are on sale now along with the other summer concerts, featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Clint Black with special guests Lorrie Morgan and John Berry will be taking the stage on May 11. Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles. Some of his smash hits include "A Better Man" and "Like the Rain." Lorrie Morgan is launching her first new solo album in five years, and is excited to be on the tour with Black and Berry. Berry has placed 20 singles on the country charts, six of which went Top 5.

Classic Motown is coming to Mount Pleasant on May 18 featuring The Temptations and Four Tops. The Temptations released a series of successful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 1960's and 70's. Some of their top hits include "My Girl" and "I Wish It Would Rain." Four Tops are a vocal quartet who helped define Detroit's Motown sound. Some of their songs include "I Can't Help Myself" and "Baby I Need Your Loving."

American Country Star Chris Young will take the stage with Kane Brown on June 17. In 2006, Young was declared the winner of "Nashville Star," a singing competition which aired on the USA Network. after winning he signed with RCA Records Nashville and as they say, the rest is history. Since then he's released five albums and gained one of the crowning achievements in country music, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Kane Brown first came to the attention of the public through social media. He signed with RCA Nashville in 2016 and released his first full-length album later that year. Last October, Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts.

John Fogerty, Willie Nelson, and ZZ Top are taking over the stage on Tuesday, June 26 for the Blues and Bayous Tour.

Fogerty is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and rock icon. As lead singer and lead guitarist of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty's prolific songwriting helped pen some of the most memorable songs in Rock and Roll, including "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising", and "Fortunate Son."

Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. With a six decade career and more than 200 albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of "Crazy, Red Headed Stranger" and "Stardust." He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

ZZ Top, also known as "that little ol' band from Texas," lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact and, in 2004, the Texas Trip was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.