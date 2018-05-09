New art installations inspires “LOVE” in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robert Indiana, the artist known for his “LOVE” sculpture, is installing the piece in West Michigan.

The sculpture will be revealed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and is located at the Louis Campau Promenade near the corner of Louis and Monroe Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Frey Foundation decide to bring this piece to Grand Rapids because of its meaning and inspiration.

“Our family set out to identify a single piece of art that would illuminate our love for one another as a family, for our city and ultimately become an important focal point to define and celebrate the culture of Grand Rapids,” said Tripp Frey, Frey Foundation trustee.

A discussion about the piece will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Rapids Art Museum and is open to the public.

