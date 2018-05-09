× Police search for suspect who allegedly took pictures, videos of women in changing rooms

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly was taking photographs on his phone of women in changing rooms.

The incidents happened on April 20 at a retail store in Alpine Township.

According to police, the suspect was putting his phone under changing room dividers to take photographs and videos of women.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.