Report: Shooting suspect kills self outside Dearborn hospital

DEARBORN, Mich. — The suspect in a shooting has reportedly committed suicide outside a Dearborn hospital Wednesday evening.

FOX 2 Detroit reports that the incident started at about 8:30 p.m. when an armed man confronted another man in Melvindale. Police reportedly pursued the suspect to Beaumont Dearborn hospital, which was then placed on lockdown.

The suspect in the shooting is dead and one other person suffered minor injuries, police tell FOX 2.

People are being allowed into the hospital again through the South Entrance, FOX 2 reports. Officials are still investigating the man’s death.