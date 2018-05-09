Woman arrested for Kalamazoo home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A woman has been arrested after breaking into to a resident’s garage Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 2500 block of Waite Avenue just before noon. The homeowner says they came home and found the 29-year-old woman in their garage. The woman ran into the neighborhood, but a neighbor contacted KDPS and gave information on where she had gone. A K9 track eventually led officers to the woman and she was taken into custody.

Anyone with more information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.