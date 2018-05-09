Woman arrested for Kalamazoo home invasion

Posted 5:13 PM, May 9, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A woman has been arrested after breaking into to a resident’s garage Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they were called to a home in the 2500 block of Waite Avenue just before noon. The homeowner says they came home and found the 29-year-old woman in their garage.  The woman ran into the neighborhood, but a neighbor contacted KDPS and gave information on where she had gone. A K9 track eventually led officers to the woman and she was taken into custody.

Anyone with more information should call KDPS at 269-337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s