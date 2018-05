× Child dies in Kalamazoo County tractor accident

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Deputies in Kalamazoo County say a child is dead after a tractor accident.

It happened Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of E X Avenue in Vicksburg.

We’re told the child, whose age has not yet been released, fell out of a moving tractor on private property.