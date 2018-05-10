× Child nearly drowns on St. Joe River; father, police come to the rescue

MENDON, Mich. — A close call on the water in St. Joseph County.

The Michigan State Police Marshall Post says a 7-year-old child apparently fell into the St. Joseph River in Mendon on Wednesday, around 4:50 p.m. The location is by Mill and Fremont streets.

The child – reportedly a boy – had been pulled from the river by his father by the time Trooper Erik Gantert arrived on the scene. MSP says the trooper saw the child was in a “state of agonal breathing” and in significant danger of death. So, Trooper Gantert began rescue-breathing techniques while Mendon Police and Fire assisted in monitoring the child’s pulse and air intake. This went on for 15 minutes.

MSP says in a news release the near-drowning victim eventually began to breathe more regularly while “coughing up river water”.

A South County Kalamazoo ambulance arrived at about the time the child was returning to a normal color – and crying, according to police.

He was driven to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo for further medical attention.