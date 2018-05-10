Live – Jeffrey Willis Murder Trial – Day 3

Fire Official: Fatal GR fire caused by child playing with lighter

Jazelle - from GoFundMe page

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Fire Department says that a fatal fire last week was caused by a child playing with a lighter.

Lt. William Smith told FOX 17 Thursday afternoon that the fire on Dale Street on May 3 caused $200,000 in damage as well.

Jazelle Thomas-Whitfield, 2, died in the fire.  Her mother and four siblings were able to escape.  Lt. Smith did not disclose which child was playing with the lighter, but did say it was not Jazelle.

One firefighter also suffered a minor injury, but has since returned to duty.

Lt. Smith says there have not been any other recent calls to that location.

