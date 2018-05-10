Hope Network & Samaritas volunteer program trains people for future employment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hope Network and Samaritas Senior Living have joined together to create a program that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to volunteer while getting on the job training for future employment.

Hope Network's Developmental and Community Services challenges, inspires, and supports individuals so they can reach their highest potential. The goal through this new partnership is to help people with disabilities get out into the community, develop life skills, and prepare them for potential job opportunities.

Volunteers come to Samaritas every Thursday for a few hours to help clean and make sure the residents are living in a positive atmosphere. Volunteers do tasks like vacuuming, dusting, cleaning bathrooms, taking out trash, as well as build relationships between Samaritas residents and other Hope Network volunteers.

Samaritas is very big on connecting their resident family with the community. By having these volunteers come in and help with the senior living community, they bring social, skills, and spirit that enrich the lives of the residents.

The program has only been going on for about three months, but has found success in helping volunteers get jobs.

We traveled to Samaritas to watch these volunteers at work and spoke with everyone involved in the motivational and inspirational program.

Samaritas Senior Living of Grand Rapids is located at 2000 32nd Street Southeast.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit samaritas.org or call (616)-452-5900.