Lions’ Patricia says he was ‘falsely accused’ of assault

Posted 1:11 PM, May 10, 2018

ALLEN PARK, MI - FEBRUARY 07: Matt Patricia speaks at a press conference after being hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says he was “falsely accused” in a 1996 sexual assault allegation that resurfaced this week.

Patricia held a brief news conference Thursday, a day after a Detroit News report that he and a friend were indicted 22 years ago by a Texas grand jury, on one count each of aggravated sexual assault for an alleged incident involving a woman on South Padre Island. The accuser did not testify and the case was dismissed.

The Lions said Wednesday night that a pre-employment background check did not turn up the incident. The team said it was standing by Patricia.

Owner Martha Firestone Ford, general manager Bob Quinn and president Rod Wood were at Thursday’s news conference but did not speak.

An NFL spokesman says the league will review the matter with the team.

