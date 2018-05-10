Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Summer is well on its way, which means it's almost tick season in Michigan. So health officials are sending out some reminders to keep you safe.

A tick bite can lead to Lyme Disease; it comes from bacteria that the black-legged, or deer tick, carries. Last year, there were more than 300 reported cases of Lyme Disease in Michigan.

Experts with the Department of Health and Human Services say you should avoid tall or overgrown grass, and wear pants and long sleeves when you're outside. Bug spray is a good way to repel the ticks.

2. There's a lovely new piece of art in downtown Grand Rapids, a reproduction of Robert Indiana's famous "Love" sculpture.

It sits on what's considered the birthplace of Grand Rapids: the corner of Louis Street and Monroe Avenue.

City officials and members of the Frey Foundation unveiled the statue Wednesday morning.

Organizers say they're happy to finally bring this iconic sculpture to the downtown area.

The "Love" sculpture first made its debut back in 1965, for the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Other reproductions can be found in major cities across the globe.

3. The famous wet burrito served at The Beltline Bar has been named one of the best in America by "Food & Wine Magazine."

The delicious meal is included with 17 other burritos from around the United States in a list published by the foodie publication earlier this week.

Beltline Bar's burrito includes locally-sourced seasoned ground beef and creamy refried beans, shredded lettuce and diced tomato all wrapped in a flour tortilla. To top it all off it's smothered with homemade burrito sauce and melted Colby cheese that is grated fresh daily.

It's a recipe that hasn't changed in 65 years of business. This is the latest honor for Beltline Bar, which has been on a bit of a roll lately. The restaurant was visited by Travel Channel's "Man vs. Food" in late 2017.

Beltline Bar's famous wet burrito was also named the best in Michigan by "Food & Wine Magazine."

4. There's a trendy new dish down under, and it's getting a lot of praise for its unique look.

A restaurant in Sydney, Australia is where people can get this pretty blue pasta dish!

The noodles get their color from nontoxic algae called spirulina.

Along with the noodles, the entree features blue swimmer crab, bread crumbs, and fish roe.

5. Finding love on a dating app can be stressful, but having the right job may help.

The dating app "Badoo" is revealing what occupations women and men are most attracted to.

It says the top three occupations that charmed women were bartenders, photographers and writers. The top three jobs that attracted men were psychotherapists, chefs and doctors.