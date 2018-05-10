President Trump to rally Thursday in Elkhart, IN

ELKHART, Ind. – President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are just across the Michigan border Thursday for a “Make America Great Again Rally.”

The rally will be themed: Promises Made, Promises Kept. Trump and Pence are expected to boast about the healthy economy and positive job numbers, as well as stump for GOP candidate Mike Braun who is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly (D).

But, it has also been a big week for the president, with three Americans released from North Korea arriving back in the U.S. early Thursday morning and the announcement today that Trump will meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in June in Singapore. Also, Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, which could be detrimental to the at least five Americans currently being held in Iran.

Also, Wednesday night, Iran reportedly launched over 20 rockets towards Israeli-claimed territory in the Golan Heights.

