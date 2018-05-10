Riverfront apartment building and restaurant opens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A new riverfront apartment building is now complete.

Orion Construction says that The Homes at River’s Edge and the Linear restaurant are complete. The building is at 1001 Monroe Avenue NW.

Linear, described as a “Modern-American Restaurant” opened Wednesday. The restaurant seats about 80 guests and features an outdoor patio, live music and a full-service bar. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The building consists of 12 one-bedroom apartments and 20 two-bedroom apartments and 32 indoor parking spaces. The fifth floor is two 1,600 square-foot executive suites.

The apartments range in prices between $1,300 and $3,500 per month. Currently, there are 20 units available.