Smart Shopper: Snag those birthday deals around West Michigan

Well, me, the Smart Shopper Leigh Ann Towne, is turning 29 again....and again...and again. So, in honor of this milestone, I thought it would be great top share some places around West Michigan where turning another year older, can save some money on that tab.

Rio Grand Steakhouse, 5501 Northland Dr., Grand Rapids: Get up to $12.99 toward your birthday dinner with the purchase of another meal of equal or greater value along with two beverage purchases.

The Gilmore Collection : By downloading the Gregslist Dining App, which takes only a few minutes, you can enjoy a free dinner on your birthday, including taking advantage of a free lobster tail at Judson's. The only exception is at Rose's where you can still enjoy a free dessert on your birthday. To find out more about Gilmore's restaurants, click here. Plus, by signing up for the app, you will be rewarded with $10 for future food or beverages.

RedWater Restaurant Group : Options are always a great choice and RedWater Group lets you enjoy half-off your birthday entrée up to $20 for dine-in only. To see a list of their restaurants click here.

Pietro's, 2789 Birchcrest Dr. SE, Grand Rapids : Get a free Fettucine Michael on your birthday or $14 off any Pietro's entrée. You can also enjoy $11 off any lunch menu selection.

The Score, 5301 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids : Enjoy $10 toward your meal.

Jimmy's Roadhouse, 8574 Mason Dr, Newaygo : I've heard they really like to have a good time at Jimmy's Roadhouse! Get in on all of the fun and enjoy a buy one get one of equal or lesser value free on your birthday!

Lefty & Romo's, 1895 Holton, Muskegon : Come in on your birthday and receive your age percentage off of your meal!Ex. Turning 40? That means 40 percent off!

To find more birthday deals, I highly recommend checking out www.dealnews.com

