Trump says America is ‘rockin’ at Indiana rally

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump is declaring America “rockin'” as he kicks off a campaign rally in Elkhart, Indiana.

Trump on Thursday talked up the economy and his accomplishments, telling a rowdy audience that the “great news keeps rolling in.”

He says he doesn’t think “we’ve ever done better as a country.” He says, “We making America proud. We are rockin.'”

Trump is also warning of the potential consequences of Democratic wins in the midterms in November that threaten to derail his agenda in Congress.

He says he’s making strides like never before, but that can disappear if voters elect “fools” into office.

We have a crew in Indiana and will have coverage of the rally on FOX 17 News at 10 and 11