× ‘We’d never forget’ — Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of officers gathered outside the Gerald R. Ford Museum for a memorial service to honor men and women killed in the line of duty over the years. Families of officers who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice were also in attendance.

“This is just a chance for us to show our respect for what they did to sacrifice [their lives],” Sergeant Al Noles, with the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The annual event recognized 32 men and women who’ve lost their lives since 1895. The majority of the officers worked for West Michigan law enforcement agencies, while others were West Michigan natives killed while working for departments out-of-state.

As each officer’s name was called, another officer walked down the aisle with a rose and placed it alongside other roses. A salute was then given after each placement.

Noles said, “We promised them and their families when they lost them that we would never forget, and this is what we do every year to ensure every year that we don’t forget the sacrifice they made for our communities.”