2nd annual Red Shoe Brew happening May 16

Support the good work done by the Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan and have a great time doing it at the second annual Red Shoe Brew.

Stop by the Ronald McDonald House, located on 1323 Cedar Street Northeast, and join several of West Michigan's favorite breweries for a night of food, music, and drinks.

Tickets cost $35 per person, which includes three tasting tokens and a food voucher.

All proceeds from the event will go to RMHWM, which provides a "home-away-from-home" for families of children traveling to Grand Rapids for any kind of medical or mental health treatment.

The Red Shoe Brew is happening Wednesday, May 16 from 5-8 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rmhwesternmichigan.org.