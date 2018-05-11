Downtown and area roads to close for River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s race weekend here in Grand Rapids and downtown streets begin closing Friday afternoon in preparation for Saturday’s Fifth Third River Bank Run. For a downloadable PDF, click here.

Friday 3:00 p.m. – Ottawa Avenue closes between Michigan and Lyon. One lane remains open on Ottawa for vehicles leaving the parking lot until 6:00 p.m. The west lane will be coned from Michigan to the Government Parking Lot until 8:00 p.m.

Friday 6:00 p.m. – Lyon Street closes between Ionia and Monroe. Vehicles leaving the Ellis Parking Lot can only go towards Monroe.

Saturday 3:30 a.m. – Intersection of Monroe and Lyon closes.

Saturday 4:30 a.m. – Monroe closes between Michigan and Pearl with limited access to government parking lots until 5:15 a.m. from Michigan. Access through the Pearl Street and Monroe intersection becomes limited.

Saturday 5:30 a.m. – Monroe closes between Pearl and Louis. Monroe Center closes at Monroe. Ottawa closes between Pearl and Fulton.

Saturday 6:00 a.m. – Pearl at Monroe intersection closes.

Saturday 6:45 a.m. – All 5K course streets, including Market to Cherry Street closes. U.S. 131 ramps and Pearl close until about 9:30 a.m.

Saturday 7:25 a.m. – All 10K course streets close.

Saturday 7:45 a.m. – Westbound Wilson from 28th Street to Butterworth in Grandville closes. Eastbound lanes are converted to one lane in each direction. Butterworth from Wilson to Veterans Memorial Drive in Walker closes.

Saturday 7:55 a.m. – All downtown streets along the 25K course close. Veterans Memorial Drive between Butterworth and Maynard closes. Maynard between Veterans Memorial Drive and Butterworth closes.

Saturday 8:15 a.m. – Butterworth between Maynard and Gunnison closes. Remainder of 25K course streets will close about 15 minutes ahead of the lead participants.

Saturday Noon – the following roads reopen:

Pearl between Monroe and Ionia

Monroe Center between Monroe and Ionia

Louis between Monroe and Ionia

Fulton between Winter and Ionia

Monroe between Michigan and Fulton

Saturday 5:00 p.m. – the following roads reopen:

Ottawa between Michigan and Pearl

Lyon between Monroe and Ionia

Ramp closings:

Saturday 6:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – US 131 NB/SB off ramp to Pearl

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. – I-196 EB/WB off ramp to Market

Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. – US 131 NB/SB off ramp to Market