Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Still looking for something fun to do with your mom this Mother's Day? Tthe Grand Rapids Children's Museum is offering free admission to all moms.

From noon until 5 p.m., moms will be able to play for free, and entry for others is $8.25 per person.

The museum is offering a variety of exhibits, including the Imagination Playground, Diagnosis: FUN!, Aunt Daisy's Farm and Little Grand Rapids.