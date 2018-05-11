Gravel Bottom Brewery Grand Opening

Posted 11:14 AM, May 11, 2018, by

One West Michigan brewery becoming bigger and better than before……Gravel Bottom Brewery in Ada is celebrating their grand opening for their new location expanding to now 20 taps, 70 seats and new brewery equipment. A cozy home for the community to kick back, relax and enjoy a great craft beer with now some newly added menu items.

Old history from the last location survived the move and will add to the same atmosphere of what the community knows and loves at the brewery. Food and beer to pair well with Gravel Bottom Brewery 5th year anniversary at the brand new location! Enjoy!

 

