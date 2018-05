× Jerry Seinfeld coming to Grand Rapids this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Grand Rapids this summer.

DeVos Performance Hall and JS Touring announced that Seinfeld will perform on Thursday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. at DeVos Hall. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Seinfeld is touring nationally and internationally in 2018. He’ll also be at the Wharton Center in East Lansing on June 7