Mermaids hope to set record in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – The mermaids are coming to South Haven in a couple of weeks, but will there be enough for a world record?

Mermaid MegaFest Productions says they have selected South Haven and Memorial Day Weekend as the venue for their attempt at the world record for the world’s largest gathering of mermaids. The event will be Saturday, May 26 on the South Beach Lighthouse pier. The day will also include a boat parade led by the Friends Good Will tall ship and a Siren’s ball at Old Harbor Village.

There isn’t a mention of how many mermaids are needed to set the record. Water temperatures at that time of year in Lake Michigan is usually in the 50s.

The group is also holding an Eco-Action for Mermaids conference at Lake Michigan College to use the “social phenomenon of mermaids and mythical creatures” for preservation causes.

For more details, visit www.mermaidmegafest.com .

Last September, a “school” of mermaids were seen off South Haven as part of the South Haven Smooth Sunset Weekend.