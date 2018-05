× Michigan House passes two bipartisan bills to fight opioid crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers have given the green light on two bipartisan bills to help combat the opioid crisis.

The first bill is “Jessie’s law” which will help ensure doctors have access to a patient’s medical history before treatment.

The second bill is the safe disposal of unused medication act, which will help prevent misuse of unused medication.

The bills are now headed to the house.