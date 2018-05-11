Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Runners are getting ready for the 41st Annual Fifth Third River Bank Run in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday.

More than 17,000 people are expected to compete in the world's largest 25-K race in the country.

The race features the only 25K wheelchair and hand-cycle races. Participants could choose between running in the 5,10, or 25K.

2. Tulip Time is coming to a close, it's the last weekend for everyone to check out the festival.

Today, there will be several Dutch dances, a Tulip City Tour, and dockside ship tours. The Beach Boys will also be performing at Central Wesleyan Church at 7 p.m., with tickets costing $65.

Plus on Saturday, bring the whole family to see the Muziek Parade at 2 p.m.

Tulip Times runs through Sunday.

3. The Mayor of Flint announced that a bottled water company agreed to send truckloads of free water to residents.

Nestle Waters North America agreed to the deal about a month after Governor Snyder ended the state bottled water program, saying the city's water quality has improved.

On Thursday, Mayor Karen Weaver announced that Nestle will send 100,000 bottles to the city every week for free. Mayor Weaver says the state should have kept sending the city water until the lead and steel water lines are replaced.

4. One Special Olympics Athlete is being features on thousands of SpartanNash water bottles across the state, and she lives right here in West Michigan.

29-year-old Kayla Cornell has high functioning autism, but she has competed in 11 different sports, receiving medals for many of them.

Just last year, she was named the 2017 SpartanNash Healthy Athlete of the Year.

Her image can be seen on spring water bottles in nearly 500 Michigan stores, a true testament to all the hard work the athlete has put in over the past year.

Cornell is scheduled for multiple public autograph signings at SpartanNash owned stores in West Michigan. Click here for times and locations.

5. A red tide is making the nighttime surf of Southern California light up with a blue glow.

It's caused by an algae bloom, and since Monday it's been affecting the ocean tide.

An expert on bioluminescence says that hasn't happened in nearly five years. Images in the video above were taken by John Cunningham at Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego County. He wrote on Instagram, "Seeing that electric blue flowing through the waves was an incredible experience, and the pictures certainly don't do it any justice."