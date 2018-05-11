Muskegon Heights youth running together

Posted 11:46 PM, May 11, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- After Marquis Gresham passed away in 2014, his mentor Perry Bennor wanted to organize a group of people to run in the Fifth Third River Bank Run in his honor.

Now, every year since then, Perry has continued to gather a group of youth from Muskegon County to honor their friends and other young people who have lost their lives.

One of this year's participants, Marcquez Villas, said it's a sign of support. "Everyone can lose someone and we all can just get together and love one another and just be there for each other."

Perry hopes the group can also promote peace. "Here we are one big group. No one is against anyone else. We're all here to be together and ultimately we are livin the life that Marquis couldn't live because someone took his life. Violence produces more violence. We want love to overcome violence."

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s