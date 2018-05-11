Sweet Tea Trio: When & where you can see them this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tree part harmony of three young southern belles, known as the Sweet Tea Trio, will be playing country music all over Michigan this weekend.

Before they kicked off their Michigan weekend tour, they performed one of their most popular hits, "Rebel Romance," live in our studio.

Here's when you can see them live in concert:

May 11 at 7 p.m.- The Machine Shop, Flint

May 12 at 6:30 p.m.- Dowagiac Performing Arts Center

May 13 at 7 p.m.- The Intersection, Grand Rapids

For more details, visit sweetteatrio.com.