Sweet Tea Trio: When & where you can see them this weekend

The tree part harmony of three young southern belles, known as the Sweet Tea Trio, will be playing country music all over Michigan this weekend.
Before they kicked off their Michigan weekend tour, they performed one of their most popular hits, "Rebel Romance," live in our studio.
Here's when you can see them live in concert:
May 11 at 7 p.m.- The Machine Shop, Flint
May 12 at 6:30 p.m.- Dowagiac Performing Arts Center
May 13 at 7 p.m.- The Intersection, Grand Rapids
For more details, visit sweetteatrio.com.