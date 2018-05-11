Take advantage of Mother’s Day discounts at Changing Thymes

Posted 10:58 AM, May 11, 2018

Refresh, renew, and re-purpose are all words that describe the items shoppers can find at Changing Thymes in Grandville.

To celebrate Mother's Day, Changing Thymes is having a huge sale all-day long on Friday and Saturday. There will be store wide discounts of 10 percent off, even on already discounted items. Vendors will also be giving big discounts on all the items in their booths, making it the perfect time to find a Mother's Day gift for that special lady.

Leigh Ann went to their store to get a preview of what shoppers can find at their two locations in Grandville:

  •  4187 Chicago Drive Southwest
  • 2900 Wilson Avenue

To stay up to date on what items are coming into their store, visit their website and Facebook page.

