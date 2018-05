× Thousands in Barry County without power Friday

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are waking up in the dark due to a power outage.

The outage map shows an estimated 1,400 customers are without power.

Thornapple Kellogg Schools had to delay classes for two hours Friday while crews work to restore power.

School officials say morning preschool is canceled for the day.

Consumers says power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m. Friday.