41st Annual Fifth Third River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday kicks off the Annual Fifth Third River Bank Run.

It will be taking place in downtown Grand Rapids, where more than 17,000 people from all over the world are expected to compete in the country’s largest 25k race.

The race also features the only 25k wheelchair and hand-cycle races.

Participants can choose between running in the 5, 10, or 25k. There are cash prizes for the first place winners, and for those who break the world and american record challenges.

Race Times:

5K Run- 7 a.m.

10K Run- 7:40 a.m.

25K Handcycle- 8:15 a.m.

25K Wheelchair- 8:16 a.m.

25K Run- 8:18 a.m. (Elite women)/8:30 a.m. (Elite men & rest of field)

5K Walk- 9 a.m.

