HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — It’s a sure sign that summer is almost here as one of West Michigan’s water parks opens for the season.

Action Wake Park’ in Hudsonville opens officially Saturday at noon.

It is the state’s first and only full size cable water sport park.

Participants can wake board, water ski, and knee board.

Tickets start at 35 dollars and you’re able to rent equipment.