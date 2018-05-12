× Improving weather for Mother’s Day

WEST MICHIGAN — After a cool, damp start to the weekend, improving conditions are on tap for Mother’s Day. More showers and thunderstorms will move along a stalled out frontal boundary to our south tonight, but it looks like the rain will mostly be over with by tomorrow morning. Here is a look at where that front is right now, along with some of the related showers and thunderstorms:

According to Future Track HD, most of the rain will fall along and south of I-96 tonight. However, there is a good chance that some rain will fall further north than what our model suggests:

By tomorrow morning, a few lingering showers are possible in southern sections of the FOX 17 viewing area, mainly along and south of I-94:

By late morning, this shower activity should be over with. This will pave the way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. The most frequent sunshine will be north of Grand Rapids:

High temperatures will center around 70°. It may actually be a little cooler to the south of I-96, where clouds are expected to be a bit thicker, and the soil a bit cooler due to heavier rainfall in preceding days:

In fact, an additional inch or more of rainfall is possible tonight and early tomorrow morning for some areas south of I-96:

The above model is probably missing some of the rain along and north of I-96, so totals will be higher in those areas. But most of Mother’s Day is still looking dry:

Warmer temperatures will stay with us for the balance of the extended forecast. More showers and storms are possible for the middle of the upcoming workweek, however, so be sure to stay tuned to FOX 17 for further updates!