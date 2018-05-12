× Man arrested in Kalamazoo after police witness drug deal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is behind bars after police witness a drug deal in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say they saw someone buying drugs and later found crack cocaine along with a business card from a suspected drug dealer.

Police then contacted that suspect. We’re told he attempted to hide drugs in his clothes including cocaine, meth, and ecstasy along with a large amount of money.

Officers say they called the phone number on the business card, causing the suspect’s cell phone to ring.

The 25-year-old Chicago resident has been arrested and is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

He’s facing multiple drug-related charges.