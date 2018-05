× No one injured in house fire

KENTWOOD, Mich.– Authorities say that crews are currently responding to a house fire on the 1050 block of 52nd Street, just west of Primrose Ave.

This happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies say there are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

