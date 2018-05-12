× North Korea sets ‘ceremony’ for dismantling nuclear site

PYONGYANG, North Korea (FOX NEWS) — North Korea has scheduled a “ceremony” to dismantle its nuclear on May 23-25 ahead of President Donald Trump’s summit with leader Kim Jong Un next month, state media said Saturday.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday that all the tunnels at the country’s northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion and that observation and research facilities and ground-based testing units will also be removed. The dramatic and symbolic event is part of the Hermit Kingdom’s pledge to discontinue nuclear tests.

The nuclear site that will be dismantled is located in Pukyong. The area around the nuclear test site will also be closed, Yonhap News reported.

The North said they plan to invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to inspect the process.

Kim had revealed plans to shut down the nuclear test site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.