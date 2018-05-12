Troy police swear in ‘Pawfficer Donut’ kitten

Posted 11:05 AM, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:07AM, May 12, 2018

"Pawfficer Donut" (AP Photo)

TROY, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department is giving another cat a chance to take the law into her own paws.

A kitten named “Pawfficer Donut” was sworn in Friday by a judge, a day after a cat named Badges was removed from the Troy Police Department due to a serious illness.

Donut will be used for therapeutic purposes and public appearances. Troy police say Badges will always be considered the department’s first “pawfficer.”

Troy police pledged to add a cat if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.

