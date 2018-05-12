Veterans Benefits Fair offers support to local service members

WALKER, Mich. — Veterans of all ages had the chance to learn about the wide range of opportunities at Veterans Benefit Fair held on Saturday. Organizers and community members also took it as an opportunity to honor them for their service and dedication to our country.

Dozens of booths were set up at the American Legion Post 179 in Walker, with information for the men and women looking to learn more about what is offered to them.

“When you leave the military you don’t always know what benefits you’re eligible for [and] what organizations are there to help you out,” said Commander Scott Mullarkey.

Legionnaire at American Legion Post 179, Jesse Pahman, talked more in-depth as to what is offered to our nation’s veterans.

“They do national sport leagues for Veterans, everything from housing to food to clothing to transportation needs,” said Pahman.

Food and health benefits were discussed; and veterans could learn how to go about obtaining a service animal.

Veterans and volunteers donated their time to help every servicemember possible.

Those having issues with obtaining military records, medals or establishing eligibility for state benefits were able to speak with service officers at the fair.

It was about guiding veterans in the right direction and help them to move forward. Representatives from Grand Valley State University were on-hand to discuss educational options for them, as well.

Veteran Jesse Johnson-Brower is president of the Johnson Brower Foundation. He expressed the importance and need for an event like this one.

“This has really been a worthwhile event to get people out there and make the connections with the organizations, and help them out,” he said.

Organizers also encouraged veterans to visit their local legion and get to know others who’ve served our country.

If you are a veteran and missed the Veterans Benefits Fair – and would like to learn more – there’s another event planned this November.