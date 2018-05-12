Viral video shows deer eyeing big alligator on golf course

Posted 11:59 AM, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:02PM, May 12, 2018

FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. – A large alligator is seen taking a stroll across a South Carolina golf course – with a group of deer watching from a safe distance in a new  video.

The video was posted on Facebook by Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, a local and visitor guide website, this week.

In its post, the page states:

“There’s some BIG ol’ gators in Beufort. Check out this huge 12-foot gator taking a stroll through Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island recently. Nobody’s messing with him….”

The video has since been shared over 2,800 times.

