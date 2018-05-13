Golf Fore Vets 2018 will take place in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – A benefit golf tournament, Golf Fore Vets, is driving the way to help veterans in West Michigan.

The Warrior Brotherhood Veterans Motorcycle Club is a the beneficiary of the tournament; all proceeds will go to them to fund their mission of veterans helping one another.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done a golf outing, " said Jeremy Sidock, state president of Warriors Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. "Definitely think this is a good way to help veterans in West Michigan. “This is definitely new for us but it’s something I’m really looking forward to."

They are teaming up with West Michigan based sponsors to help vets in need.

“The event itself is going to be a lot of fun, but also getting to interact with heroes like Jeremy and guys in the rest of the club and knowing every dollar they get is going to help families that need it, well it doesn’t get much better than that." said Jonathan Venlet, with Modern Woodmen of America.

The golf tournament is coming up on June 1st at Pigeon Creek golf course in West Olive.

Organizers are still looking to fill spots on two 18-hole rounds of golf.

“So the morning round is $260 per team and the afternoon round is $300. And that includes the golf and some food.” Says Chris Grover of Re/Max West.

Sponsor slots are still up for grabs as well and if you don’t want to play you can always volunteer.

And if you’re good with swinging a club you could really win big!

“A Harley Sportster on hole 2 if you can hit a hole in 1," said Venlet.

Organizers hope to make this a yearly event. You can sign up at here.