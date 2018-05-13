× Michigan prohibits sale of ‘whip-its’ to minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kids hoping to get high off laughing gas will no longer be able to acquire the means to do so under a law signed by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

The governor approved legislation Thursday to prohibit the sale or distribution of devices intended to hold nitrous oxide to minors.

Commonly known by the street name “whip-its,” these containers have surged in popularity due to the temporary buzz produced from inhaling the gas.

Those who fail to adhere to the sales ban will face a maximum $500 civil fine.

The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police testified in support of the bills, citing abuse of laughing gas as the root of multiple injuries and at least one death in the state.