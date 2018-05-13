One dead and several injured in Paris knife attack

Posted 5:28 AM, May 13, 2018

An unidentified man covered in blood lays on a street in Paris Saturday May 12, 2018, as two people look at him. The image was taken by a bystander who filmed the aftermath of a knife attack in Paris in which a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death and four others injured on Saturday evening. The Paris police said the attacker was subdued by officers during the stabbing attack in the 2nd arrondissement or district of the French capital.(Wladia Drummond via AP)

PARIS (AP) — A French official says the Chechen man behind a deadly stabbing in central Paris had been on police radar for radicalism.

The judicial official told The Associated Press that while the alleged assailant had no record of arrests or convictions, he had been on a nationwide database of thousands of people suspected of links to radicalism. The official wasn’t authorized to be publicly named speaking about an ongoing investigation.

The assailant was killed by police after fatally stabbing one man and injuring four other people. The attacker’s parents are under questioning. Counterterrorism investigators are leading the probe into Saturday’s attack near the Paris opera house, which was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Authorities say the attacker was born in the majority Muslim Russian republic of Chechnya, which has long grappled with extremism. The Russian Embassy in France wouldn’t comment Sunday.

