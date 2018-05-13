Portage Central freshman, Luke Leto, shines as two-way player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Central freshman, Luke Leto, stands at 6'2'' and can throw a fastball in the low 90's, but still loves to play shortstop because he loves to hit every single day.

Head Coach Mike Webster said he's pretty much a jack of all trades. "It just so happens that he throws hard. He hits well. He fields well. He`s really a five tool player and it`s fun to just be around him and just watch him play."

Luke is also ranked as one of the top prospects in the class of 2021. Undoubtedly, he has an exciting future ahead.

"His fate of what he wants as a ball player could be anything that he wants." Webster said. " And my job is to be able to keep him healthy and get him to the next level - wherever that may be."

One of his fellow pitchers on the team, junior Bronson Wyman said he's teaching the upperclassmen a thing or two as well. "He`s got a lot coming for him and he`s real good. He was throwing 94 on Saturday and I should be learning from him, " Wyman laughed. "I want to throw 94."

Coach Webster said guys like Luke make him very confident in the success of this program. "'The young talent that we have - we have really high hopes for the future. And not even the future, but the talent we have this year. We have a good shot at making a good run."