Possible lightening strike to blame for house fire

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police believe a lightening strike is to blame for a house fire.

This happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the block of Tradewind Dr. in Portage.

Police tell fox the fire broke out in the attic, and they were able to contain it, but not before causing extensive damage to the roof and attic.
There are no reports of any injuries .

Police are still investigating what caused the fire.

