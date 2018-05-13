Snyder: Sex criminals cannot attend same school as victim

Gov. Rick Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law prohibiting students convicted of criminal sexual misconduct from attending the same school as their victims.

The legislation approved Thursday requires permanent expulsion of any pupil who commits a sex crime against another pupil in the same public school district, regardless of the attack’s location.

The perpetrator also cannot return to the same school building or school bus as the victim.

GOP Rep. Lana Theis of Brighton sponsored the legislation in response to a Livingston County case in which a 16-year-old convicted of raping multiple classmates sought return to his school upon release.

In December, The Detroit News reported he was ultimately barred from campus due to terms of his probation, but not until after alarm spread through the community over his possible return.

