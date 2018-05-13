× Two hurt in three-vehicle crash on Cass County highway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Cass County.

Cass County sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 3 p.m. Sunday his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash that occurred on M-51 near Pokagon Street in Pokagon Township. Thirty-nine-year-old Dowagiac resident Kevin Frazier was driving southbound on M-51 when his vehicle collided with another southbound vehicle driven by 57-year-old Dowagiac resident Laura Zielke.

Zielke’s vehicle then was pushed into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a northbound vehicle driven by 58-year-old Dowagiac resident James Mosier.

Zielke and 51-year-old Dowagiac resident Shelly Mosier both were transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Seat belts are believed to have been worn by all occupants and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were the Dowagiac Police Department, Dowagiac Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance Service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.