Hope Softball advances to Super Regionals

HOLLAND, Mich. -- The Hope College Softball team is moving on to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals after winning two games against Calvin on Monday afternoon.

The first game was high scoring, Hope coming out on top 9-6 to force a decisive final game and then their pitching took over. Senior Sydney Jones pitched the final four innings of game one and then a complete game shutout in game two as the Flying Dutch went on to win 2-0 to claim the regional title and move on.

Before these two games, Calvin had won four out of five of their meetings this season. Hope Head Coach Mary Vande Hoef commended the talent on Calvin's team.

"They are tough, a very good team and a tough matchup they can get it done in all phases of the game so we knew that we were going to have to battle hard and we just kept trying to use last weekend to channel into this weekend."

The impressive senior, Syndey Jones, said they knew how much this game meant.

"Coming into the second game must win game both teams are thinking must win game to move on so just a different mentality of you can do this and just bring your best stuff and just trust your teammates so just more of a positive attitude and just really believe that we could."