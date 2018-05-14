Meals on Wheels to host 4th annual Chef’s Specialty event on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's is preparing to host the 4th annual Chef's Specialty fundraiser event on Thursday.

Chef's Specialty is an event where Meals on Wheels brings their closest supporters, like David L. Carrier Law Firm, and friends to come together in a positive atmosphere with lots of food to support seniors living healthy and independently in their own homes.

The event will offer a cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres, a cooking demonstration from celebrity Chef Jenna Arcidiacono of Amore Trattoria Italiana, raffle prizes, a photo booth, and more.

The theme for this year's event is gardening, because Meals on Wheels is "planted in their mission." Guests are highly encouraged to wear their favorite spring-time attire to kick off the season of warmer weather.

Chef's Specialty will take place at The Ballroom at McKay from 6 - 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $30 to $100, and can be purchased on Eventbrite.