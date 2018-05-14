Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The second-annual Cider Week GR is officially underway!

Cider Week is a time to celebrate and showcase West Michigan's award-winning cideries. Around the city there are tap takeovers, cider and food pairings at local restaurants and breweries, cider tours and more.

More than 45 cider-themed events are offered for people to take part in throughout the week. The Gillett Bridge Festival will take place at the Gillett Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Tickets range from $10 - $25, with the festival being open to the public. More details can be found at ciderweekgr.com.

Cider Week runs through May 19.

2. Another successful Fifth Third River Bank Run is in the books, leaving lots of runners with sore muscles and people feeling pretty proud.

The world's largest 25K drew in more than 17,000 runners from across teh globe to Grand Rapids on Saturday. Some people ran for cash and records, others ran in honor of a loved one.

The women's winner crossed the finish line in one hour, 35 minutes, 34 seconds; this was the third straight year she's won. The winner on the men's side finished in an hour and 14 minutes. Plus the top female finisher for the 5K was an 11-year-old girl from Grand Rapids, and she finished in just under 18 minutes.

3. A benefit golf tournament is coming up soon to help veterans here in West Michigan.

The Warrior Brotherhood Veterans Motorcycle Club is hosting the benefit on June 1 at the Pigeon Creek Golf Course in West Olive.

There are two 18-hold rounds, with both morning and afternoon slots still available. There are also slots available for sponsors, and organizers are looking for businesses based in West Michigan.

The goal is to raise $25,000, with every penny going back to those who served our nation.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

4. The professors at Michigan State University will certainly have their hands full this fall, because the school is expecting their largest freshman class in its history.

Officials are expecting to welcome 8,400 students in the 2018-19 school year. They say in-state student enrollment went up to 76 percent, compared to 70 percent last year. However, international student applications fell by 31 percent.

MSU has struggled with the fallout from the sex abuse scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar. Several of the school's administrators have since resigned, including former President Lout Anna Simon.

5. The search for the fountain of youth is over! Apparently the answer to looking young could be as simple as eating fish.

A study published in the journal of the American Academy of Dermatology says a diet high in fish, fruit and vegetables can help women beat wrinkles.

Women eating all three foods had less lines than those who ate just a few of the recommended foods, but men saw no difference when incorporating fish or veggies into their diets. The vitamins found in these foods can boost collagen, which keeps the skin stretchy.

Researchers say women can make other changes to ward off wrinkles, including putting on sunscreen and avoiding cigarettes.